Royals activate reliever Justin Grimm, send Trevor Oaks to Omaha

The Royals activated right-handed reliever Justin Grimm from the disabled list Tuesday, returning Trevor Oaks to Class AAA Omaha in a corresponding move.
Grimm, 29, has been on the disabled list since the end of April because of lower back stiffness. In his call back to the Royals — necessitated by Grimm being out of options — he reclaims a 21.86 ERA across seven innings. In a minor-league rehab stint, Grimm allowed 9 runs in 9 1/3 innings. He struck out 13.
Oaks, 25, had a 7.45 ERA in three appearances with the Royals. The trip to Omaha figures to offer him a chance to start. Only one of his three games with the Royals came in a starting role.
