Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Justin Grimm throws in the seventh inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Royals activate reliever Justin Grimm, send Trevor Oaks to Omaha

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

June 12, 2018 02:15 PM

The Royals activated right-handed reliever Justin Grimm from the disabled list Tuesday, returning Trevor Oaks to Class AAA Omaha in a corresponding move.

Grimm, 29, has been on the disabled list since the end of April because of lower back stiffness. In his call back to the Royals — necessitated by Grimm being out of options — he reclaims a 21.86 ERA across seven innings. In a minor-league rehab stint, Grimm allowed 9 runs in 9 1/3 innings. He struck out 13.

Oaks, 25, had a 7.45 ERA in three appearances with the Royals. The trip to Omaha figures to offer him a chance to start. Only one of his three games with the Royals came in a starting role.

