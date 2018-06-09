Royals' Danny Duffy throws seven scoreless in Oakland

Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy tossed seven scoreless innings in Saturday’s 2-0 win over the Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on June 9, 2018, and earned his second victory in four starts.
How Mike Moustakas learned to hit opposite field

Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas grew up in the minor leagues a pull hitter, after the 2012 season he began working on hitting opposite field. A technique he needed to learn with the advent of the shift defense.

A's rough up Ian Kennedy, Royals lose 16-0

Kansas City Royals starter Ian Kennedy goes three innings, giving up eighth runs on seven hits, as the Oakland A's beat the Royals 16-0 on June 1, 2018. Matt Olson and Dustin Fowler each had two home runs on the night for the A's.

Royals hold off Twins in 11-8, win series

Kansas City Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier hit his first major-league home run and Brad Keller made his first major-league start in 11-8 win against the Minnesota Twins on May 30, 2018.