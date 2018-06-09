Danny Duffy turns in best performance of season in win over A's

Frustrated by a lackluster offense, Royals manager Ned Yost reassembled his lineup on Saturday morning at Oakland Coliseum.
He moved Mike Moustakas and Salvador Perez up one spot in the batting order and made Alex Gordon the cleanup hitter for the first time since 2014.
The results were mixed: Gordon hit a solo home run in the ninth inning and Ryan Goins scored the Royals’ first run of the game on Paulo Orlando’s RBI single up the middle in the second inning.
But minimal production was all the Royals needed in their 2-0 win over the Athletics, as opening-day starter Danny Duffy turned in his best performance of the season.
Duffy struck out 10 batters in seven scoreless innings, yielded just a trio of hits and issued three walks. He threw 98 pitches and rarely missed his spots.
Five days after recording 15 flyball outs and allowing two homers in a loss to the Angels, Duffy mostly kept the ball on the ground.
Moustakas switches corners: With Hunter Dozier playing right field in Jorge Soler’s place and Cheslor Cuthbert and Lucas Duda still on the disabled list, regular third baseman Moustakas was given the chance to make his first career appearance at first base on Saturday.
Up next: The Royals, who improved to 22-43, will wrap up the seven-game road trip on Sunday at 3 p.m. Rookie Brad Keller will start opposite A’s pitcher Sean Manaea.
