Remember hero MLB umpire Steve Palermo? Here's how he is still being honored

George Brett on Steve Palermo's death: 'It just devastated me' Royals legend George Brett remembers his friend, former umpire Steve Palermo, who has died at age 67. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star ×

SHARE COPY LINK Royals legend George Brett remembers his friend, former umpire Steve Palermo, who has died at age 67. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star