Athletics rally in sixth to beat Royals, Jason Hammel for fifth straight loss

Bad luck in the sixth inning on Thursday night at Oakland Coliseum cost the Royals and starting pitcher Jason Hammel in a 4-1 loss to the Athletics.
The inning had the makings of a disaster from the start. A bird swooped toward the field, left fielder Alex Gordon’s head in its sights, as Gordon tried to chase down a fly ball that he couldn't pick out against the twilight sky.
Paulo Orlando, recalled before the game to take the 25-man roster spot of traded outfielder Jon Jay, came in with the save, making the catch just behind Gordon’s back.
But three batters later, when Matt Chapman lofted his own fly ball to deep center field with two runners on base, Orlando came up empty. Orlando lost sight of the ball and it wound up banging off the top of the center-field fence for an RBI double.
"It was obvious they were having trouble seeing the ball," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "It was the time of night. (Orlando) catches that ball."
The hit set off a rally. Marcus Semien and Stephen Piscotty each drove in a run with singles into left field, giving A’s starter Paul Blackburn a lead in his first major-league start of the season.
Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar cranked his third solo home run of the year to give the Royals a 1-0 lead in the third inning. But Blackburn neutralized the Royals the rest of the way, yielding just one more hit before exiting the game after six efficient innings.
For his part, Hammel had cruised through five innings, throwing 61 pitches and working around three hits. One of them was a homer clubbed by A’s first baseman Matt Olson, who during a seven-game hitting streak has hit four homers against the Royals. After the run, Hammel retired six of the next seven batters with ease.
"I think that was one of the best performances I’ve seen (Hammel) throw since we’ve had him," Yost said. "Even the pitches he got hurt on were pitches down in the zone, right at the corner of the strike zone. I thought he was really, really good."
But a quartet of hits, an awkwardly darkening sky and a walk to Olson in the sixth inning did in Hammel. Tim Hill relieved him in the seventh inning.
"It was very visible to me they were trying to put the ball in play where they were pitched," said Hammel, who has a 2.94 ERA (eight earned runs in 24 1/3 innings) in his last four starts but a 2-1 record. "The pitches that kind of ran away, my mistakes, they were able to get the barrel to."
The outcome forced Yost to turn to closer Kelvin Herrera in the eighth. Herrera hadn't pitched since the Royals' last win, on Saturday, a 5-4 victory over the A's at Kauffman Stadium.
The Royals lost for the fifth game in a row. During this skid, they've hit just .176 (28 for 159) and been outscored 23-11.
"It’s just a shame that something like that happens — and things like that do happen but you gotta be able to cover it offensively and just right now we’re not able to do that for some reason," Yost said. "It goes in cycles but we're just not swinging the bats very well as a group."
Up next: The Royals, who dropped to 21-42, will send Jakob Junis to the mound to face Frankie Montas for the second game of this four-game series at 9 p.m. Friday.
Comments