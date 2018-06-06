Royals trade Jon Jay to Arizona for two minor-league pitchers

The Royals on Wednesday traded outfielder Jon Jay to the Diamondbacks a pair of minor-league arms.
Jay, 33, signed a one-year contract with the Royals during spring training, just days before the team announced that outfielder Jorge Bonifacio would serve an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance that violates MLB’s joint drug prevention and treatment program.
Since joining the Royals, Jay has found a home at the top of the batting order. In 46 games as the Royals’ leadoff hitter, he batted .304 and scored 26 runs. In all, he was batting .307 with nine doubles, two triples, a homer and 28 runs scored.
In exchange, the Royals received right-handed pitcher Elvis Luciano, an 18-year-old from the Dominican Republic, and left-hander Gabe Speier, 23.
Luciano was assigned to rookie-level Burlington and Speier was sent to Class AA Northwest Arkansas.
“I’m glad that he gets to go to a contender,” Royals manager Ned Yost said of Jay. “He gets to go to a team that’s in first place in their division right now and help them compete.”
