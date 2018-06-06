Watch Brady Singer pitch for Florida

The Kansas City Royals selected RHP Brady Singer No. 18 overall in the 2018 MLB Draft on Monday. Watch him pitch for the University of Florida.
University of Florida Athletics
A's rough up Ian Kennedy, Royals lose 16-0

Kansas City Royals starter Ian Kennedy goes three innings, giving up eighth runs on seven hits, as the Oakland A's beat the Royals 16-0 on June 1, 2018. Matt Olson and Dustin Fowler each had two home runs on the night for the A's.

Royals hold off Twins in 11-8, win series

Kansas City Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier hit his first major-league home run and Brad Keller made his first major-league start in 11-8 win against the Minnesota Twins on May 30, 2018.