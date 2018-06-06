Watch Brady Singer pitch for Florida

Hometown hosts Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner — along with dozens of celebrity guests — braved the heat and brought publicity to their fundraiser for Children's Mercy hospital at Kauffman Stadium Friday afternoon.
Kansas City Royals starter Ian Kennedy goes three innings, giving up eighth runs on seven hits, as the Oakland A's beat the Royals 16-0 on June 1, 2018. Matt Olson and Dustin Fowler each had two home runs on the night for the A's.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar hit a game-winning home run in the 14th inning and relief pitcher Scott Barlow got his first major-league win in 2-1 win on May 29, 2018 against the Minnesota Twins.
Kansas City Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier struggled in 2015 and said on May 29, 2018 that he questioned his ability to play baseball. After being called up this year, he would like to stay in the majors.