Royals open second day of MLB draft with three college players

The Royals are active on the second day of the 2018 MLB first-year player draft.

Here is a brief look at the players they selected in rounds 3-10 on Tuesday.

Third round: Kyle Isbel, OF, UNLV, junior

A versatile center-fielder, Isbel tapped into some power at UNLV this spring and helped the Rebels open the season 20-3 before struggling in conference play in the Mountain West. His 14 home runs — which came one year after he clubbed six — were second on the team, but he led the Rebels with a .643 slugging percentage in 59 games. He batted .357 with 56 RBIs.

Isbel was a Cape Cod League All-Star last summer, when he logged some time at second base. He spent his freshman season playing third base for UNLV.

“He could have average power when all is said and done,” MLB.com’s scouting report said. “Isbel has good speed on the basepaths and in center field.”

Baseball America reports that “some evaluators believe he would profile better at second base, where he played early in his career. Isbel has a hard-nosed approach to the game and that helps his mostly average tools play up.”

It’s possible the Royals have found the next version of Whit Merrifield, though with a little less power expected from his 5-foot-11, 190-pound frame.

Fourth round: Eric Cole, OF, Arkansas, junior

For their seventh straight pick, the Royals took a player out of college. They went with Cole, a switch-hitting outfielder out of Arkansas who batted .328 with 13 homers and 47 RBIs in 60 games for the Razorbacks.

Undrafted out of Southlake Carroll (Texas) High School, he spent his first two seasons at Arkansas batting just .276 with five homers. But this season, Cole recorded 11 games with three or more hits and helped Arkansas reach the super regionals for the first time since 2015.

“Cole is equally adept from both sides of the plate,” MLB.com says of the 5-11, 170-pound Cole. “He has a history of making consistent contact and has gotten stronger.”

Fifth round: Austin Cox, LHP, Mercer, junior

The Royals chose a sixth college pitcher with their eighth pick of the draft. In 17 starts for the Southern Conference college, Cox posted a 4.52 ERA. He racked up 124 strikeouts while walking 43 batters.

His 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings ranked second among Division I left-handers.

Cox, 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, is a graduate of First Presbyterian Day School, the same high school from which Royals prospect Richard Lovelady hails.