A look at the Royals' 2018 draft class

Take a look at the Kansas City Royals' draft picks from the 2018 MLB Draft.
A's rough up Ian Kennedy, Royals lose 16-0

Kansas City Royals starter Ian Kennedy goes three innings, giving up eighth runs on seven hits, as the Oakland A's beat the Royals 16-0 on June 1, 2018. Matt Olson and Dustin Fowler each had two home runs on the night for the A's.

Royals hold off Twins in 11-8, win series

Kansas City Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier hit his first major-league home run and Brad Keller made his first major-league start in 11-8 win against the Minnesota Twins on May 30, 2018.

Danny Duffy returns to form in win over Rangers

Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy worked seven shutout innings before allowing one run to the Rangers in an 8-2 win on Thursday May 24, 2018 at Globe Life Park. He worked 7 2/3 innings for the first time in 2018.