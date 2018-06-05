An eighth-inning Angels rally ruins start to Royals' West Coast trip

As their front office went to work drafting five college pitchers, the Royals' current pitching staff allowed 14 hits as they lost to the Angels 9-6 on Monday night.
Rookie reliever Tim Hill gave up consecutive RBI hits to Mike Trout and Justin Upton in the eighth inning of what was then a tied ballgame. Trout broke the 6-6 deadlock, and Upton and Albert Pujols padded the lead with run-scoring singles of their own.
The Royals mustered 12 hits but left eight on base.
Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy labored through five-plus innings, throwing 99 pitches and issuing three walks without recording a strikeout. He allowed four runs and exited with a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning. Royals reliever Kevin McCarthy yielded an RBI single each to Trout and Pujols, taking Duffy out of the decision.
Royals catcher Salvador Perez tied the score with a homer in the seventh inning, but the lead dissipated soon after.
The Royals, who will start rookie Brad Keller in the second game of this West Coast road trip at 9 p.m. Tuesday, dropped to 21-39.
Comments