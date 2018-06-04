Live results: Royals have five picks on first night of the MLB Draft

Welcome to MLB’s 2018 first-year player draft, which pits the Royals against 29 other teams trying to improve their organization by selecting the best players available when their clock starts on Monday night.
The Royals have five of the first 58 selections of the draft, including the 18th overall pick. For better or worse, this draft will define what direction the Royals will take as they endeavor to make another World Series run.
Update this page as the draft unfolds. The Star will provide information about the Royals’ first five selections as they are chosen.
The draft will resume with rounds 3-10 at noon Tuesday and concludes with rounds 11-40 on Wednesday. Live results for all rounds will be available on MLB.com.
