Royals manager Ned Yost appreciates furry fans on Bark at the Park night

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost didn't realize it was Bark at the Park night at Kauffman Stadium on May 30, 2018, but he does appreciate the furry fans' support.
John Sleezer
Danny Duffy returns to form in win over Rangers

Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy worked seven shutout innings before allowing one run to the Rangers in an 8-2 win on Thursday May 24, 2018 at Globe Life Park. He worked 7 2/3 innings for the first time in 2018.

Bryan Brickhouse offseason testimonial

Royals farmhand and DST Athlete, Bryan Brickhouse hadn't pitched in a game since 2015, but threw 100 mph in a live game during spring training. It was the first time he ever lit up three digits on the radar gun.