Royals pitcher Blaine Boyer goes on the disabled list

The Kansas City Royals sent relief pitcher Blaine Boyer to the disabled list because of a right lower back strain before their May 30, 2018 game against the Minnesota Twins.
Danny Duffy returns to form in win over Rangers

Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy worked seven shutout innings before allowing one run to the Rangers in an 8-2 win on Thursday May 24, 2018 at Globe Life Park. He worked 7 2/3 innings for the first time in 2018.

Bryan Brickhouse offseason testimonial

Royals farmhand and DST Athlete, Bryan Brickhouse hadn't pitched in a game since 2015, but threw 100 mph in a live game during spring training. It was the first time he ever lit up three digits on the radar gun.