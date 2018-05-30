Alcides Escobar walk-off in 14th gives Royals 2-1 win against Twins

Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar hit a game-winning home run in the 14th inning and relief pitcher Scott Barlow got his first major-league win in 2-1 win on May 29, 2018 against the Minnesota Twins.
John Sleezer
Danny Duffy returns to form in win over Rangers

Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy worked seven shutout innings before allowing one run to the Rangers in an 8-2 win on Thursday May 24, 2018 at Globe Life Park. He worked 7 2/3 innings for the first time in 2018.

Bryan Brickhouse offseason testimonial

Royals farmhand and DST Athlete, Bryan Brickhouse hadn't pitched in a game since 2015, but threw 100 mph in a live game during spring training. It was the first time he ever lit up three digits on the radar gun.