Royals' Hunter Dozier on 5-3 win over Rangers

Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy worked seven shutout innings before allowing one run to the Rangers in an 8-2 win on Thursday May 24, 2018 at Globe Life Park. He worked 7 2/3 innings for the first time in 2018.
KC Royals backup catcher Drew Butera hit a two-run RBI single in the 10th inning of Wednesday's 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. It keyed the victory and the Royals' I-70 series win.
Royals' starting pitcher Jason Hammel threw seven innings and allowed one run while yielding nine hits in a 5-1 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday at Busch Stadium. It was his first win since September 2017.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund threw three scoreless innings before the New York Yankees bats started hitting home runs that resulted in a 10-1 win against the Royals on May 20, 2018.
Former Kansas City Royals outfielders Johnny Damon, Carlos Beltran and Jermaine Dye were invited to take part in a 50th Anniversary recognition at Kauffman Stadium before the start of the game between the Royals and New York Yankees on May 19, 2018.
Royals farmhand and DST Athlete, Bryan Brickhouse hadn't pitched in a game since 2015, but threw 100 mph in a live game during spring training. It was the first time he ever lit up three digits on the radar gun.
Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera made a deal two years ago with 7-year-old Dagan Lingenfelter, that if Dagan kicked cancer's butt Butera would dye his hair any color Dagan wanted. On Friday May 18, 2018, they both dyed their hair pink.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stopped in at batting practice with the Kansas City Royals on May 18, 2018. Mahomes was set to throw out the first pitch before the Royals took on the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium.
Kansas City Royals' pitching coach Cal Eldred is working with the starting rotation to help them overcome a rough stretch of outings. Entering May 17, 2018, the Royals had the worst ERA in baseball and their starters' ERA was third-worst.