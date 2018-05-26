Kevin McCarthy surrenders walk-off homer in Royals' 10th-inning loss to Rangers

The Royals lost to the Rangers 4-3 on Saturday at Globe Life Park in 10 innings.
Royals reliever Kevin McCarthy surrendered a walk-off homer to Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo. The ball traveled 411 feet to left field.
McCarthy was charged with his second loss of the season.
Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy threw five innings and allowed two runs on five hits.
The Royals struggled to do damage against Rangers 45-year-old starting pitcher Bartolo Colon beyond a three-run, four-hit third inning. They knocked five hits against Colon and six total. They stranded five men on base.
Missed scoring opportunity: The Royals' Hunter Dozier scorched a double to center field to lead off the seventh inning against Colon. But Ryan Goins, who went 0 for 4 and reached base on a fielder’s choice in the fourth, swung at the first pitch he saw and grounded out to first base. Alcides Escobar lined into an out on the right side of the infield and Jon Jay flew out to end the inning. The score remained tied 3-3.
Merrifield drew a walk to lead off the eighth inning, but Mike Moustakas grounded into the Royals' major-league-leading 53rd double-play to end the threat.
Jay’s hot May: Jay, who the Royals might consider trading by the July 31 deadline, hit an RBI single in the third inning to give the Royals a 1-0 lead in the third inning.
Entering Saturday, Jay had a .347 average in 23 games this month, which ranked ninth best in the American League.
He’s hit in eight straight games and in 17 of 18.
Up next: The Royals, who dropped to 17-35, conclude this seven-game road trip on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Jason Hammel will start opposite the Rangers’ Cole Hammels.
