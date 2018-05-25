Danny Duffy returns to form in win over Rangers

Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy worked seven shutout innings before allowing one run to the Rangers in an 8-2 win on Thursday May 24, 2018 at Globe Life Park. He worked 7 2/3 innings for the first time in 2018.
Royals farmhand and DST Athlete, Bryan Brickhouse hadn't pitched in a game since 2015, but threw 100 mph in a live game during spring training. It was the first time he ever lit up three digits on the radar gun.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stopped in at batting practice with the Kansas City Royals on May 18, 2018. Mahomes was set to throw out the first pitch before the Royals took on the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium.