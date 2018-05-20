Yankees belt four home runs in 10-1 win against Royals

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund threw three scoreless innings before the New York Yankees bats started hitting home runs that resulted in a 10-1 win against the Royals on May 20, 2018.
John Sleezer
Bryan Brickhouse offseason testimonial

Royals

Bryan Brickhouse offseason testimonial

Royals farmhand and DST Athlete, Bryan Brickhouse hadn't pitched in a game since 2015, but threw 100 mph in a live game during spring training. It was the first time he ever lit up three digits on the radar gun.

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes pays visit to the KC Royals

Royals

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes pays visit to the KC Royals

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stopped in at batting practice with the Kansas City Royals on May 18, 2018. Mahomes was set to throw out the first pitch before the Royals took on the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium.