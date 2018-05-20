Another series ends on down note for Royals after Yankees win 10-1

The series victory continues to elude the Royals.
For the sixth time this season, the Royals looked to win a three-game series by taking a final contest. They failed for a sixth time, falling to the Yankees 10-1 on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.
Tyler Austin did much of the damage, clubbing a pair of two-run homers off Royals starter Eric Skoglund. The Yankees belted four homers on the day and hit nine over the past two games.
The Royals didn’t offer much support, collecting their first hit off Yankees starter Sonny Gray in the fifth inning.
Skoglund spun three scoreless innings and escaped trouble in the second with the help of some nifty defense that nearly resulted in an around-the-horn triple play.
Austin had reached on a hit by pitch and Miguel Andujar singled. Austin Romine got around on Skoglund’s first pitch and hit a sharp grounder to Mike Moustakas, who was playing a couple of steps in from the bag.
Moustakas hustled to third and whipped a strike to Whit Merrifield covering second. Romine had just crossed the bag when Merrifield’s throw arrived at first.
The Royals just missed turning their first triple play since 2006 and seventh in team history.
The Yankees started cashing in during the fourth inning. Skoglund issued a leadoff walk to Aaron Hicks in front of Austin’s first bomb to left, which traveled an estimated 440 feet to the stairs next to the Royals Hall of Fame.
Andujar then ripped a triple to left and scored on Romine’s broken-bat single that dropped over Moustakas at third. All hit Skoglund’s first pitch.
Austin finished a three-run fifth inning with a blast to center field, and the Yankees had broken it open before Hunter Dozier dropped a single to center field with two outs in the fifth for the Royals’ first hit.
The Yankees’ bullpen didn’t stir until the eighth inning, when the Royals ended Gray’s shutout bid. Dozier singled and with two outs took second when Drew Butera walked. Jon Jay lined a single up the middle that made it 8-1.
The Royals, who fell to 14-32, have captured one series this season, taking three of four from the Tigers earlier this month. The Royals open a three-game set at St. Louis starting Monday.
