Former Royals Johnny Damon, Carlos Beltran and Jermaine Dye return to KC

Former Kansas City Royals outfielders Johnny Damon, Carlos Beltran and Jermaine Dye were invited to take part in a 50th Anniversary recognition at Kauffman Stadium before the start of the game between the Royals and New York Yankees on May 19, 2018.
Royals farmhand and DST Athlete, Bryan Brickhouse hadn't pitched in a game since 2015, but threw 100 mph in a live game during spring training. It was the first time he ever lit up three digits on the radar gun.

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes pays visit to the KC Royals

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stopped in at batting practice with the Kansas City Royals on May 18, 2018. Mahomes was set to throw out the first pitch before the Royals took on the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium.