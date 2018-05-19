Royals manager Ned Yost's 1,100 win comes against Yankees

Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera made a deal two years ago with 7-year-old Dagan Lingenfelter, that if Dagan kicked cancer's butt Butera would dye his hair any color Dagan wanted. On Friday May 18, 2018, they both dyed their hair pink.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stopped in at batting practice with the Kansas City Royals on May 18, 2018. Mahomes was set to throw out the first pitch before the Royals took on the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium.
Kansas City Royals' pitching coach Cal Eldred is working with the starting rotation to help them overcome a rough stretch of outings. Entering May 17, 2018, the Royals had the worst ERA in baseball and their starters' ERA was third-worst.
Kansas City Royals starter Ian Kennedy gave up three runs in the first inning to the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15, 2018, but kept the game close as the Royals tied the game late on a Whit Merrifield two-run single. The Rays won 6-5.
Kansas City Royals starter Eric Skoglund pitched into the eighth inning, but a wild play at the plate in the sixth between Tampa Bay Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria and Salvador Perez gave the Rays a 2-1 win on May 14, 2018.
The Kansas City Star's Maria Torres and Sam Mellinger talk on May 14, 2018 about Royals' first baseman Lucas Duda, who went on the disabled list with right foot plantar fasciitis, Hunter Dozier being recalled from Omaha and Danny Duffy's struggles.