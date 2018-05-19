Royals' Jakob Junis gets the win against Yankees

Kansas City Royals starter Jakob Junis left the game in the sixth-inning with a 4-0 lead and ended up with the win as the Royals beat the Yankees 5-2 at Kauffman Stadium on May 18, 2018.
John Sleezer
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes pays visit to the KC Royals

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stopped in at batting practice with the Kansas City Royals on May 18, 2018. Mahomes was set to throw out the first pitch before the Royals took on the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium.