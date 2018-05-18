Royals' Drew Butera dyed his hair pink for cancer survivor

Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera made a deal two years ago with 7-year-old Dagan Lingenfelter, that if Dagan kicked cancer's butt Butera would dye his hair any color Dagan wanted. On Friday May 18, 2018, they both dyed their hair pink.
John Sleezer
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes pays visit to the KC Royals

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stopped in at batting practice with the Kansas City Royals on May 18, 2018. Mahomes was set to throw out the first pitch before the Royals took on the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium.