Former Royals prospect Peter O'Brien hits monster 483-foot home run

Former Royals, and current Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Peter O'Brien hit a monster 483-foot home run that had an exit velocity of 112 mph against Northwest Arkansas, which is the Royals' affiliate.
Northwest Arkansas Naturals Jason Boatright
Royals OF Alex Gordon explains changes to swing

Royals

Royals OF Alex Gordon explains changes to swing

Since returning from the disabled list, Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon is one of the hottest hitters on the team. He discussed mechanical adjustments after he went 4 for 5 vs the Orioles in a 15-7 win on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.