Royals' manager Ned Yost has to work at staying upbeat

Kansas City Royals' manager Ned Yost says he's had to sit down and tell himself to shut up, to keep himself upbeat during games. The Royals dropped to 13-30 after a loss to Tampa Bay on May 16, 2018.
John Sleezer
Royals OF Alex Gordon explains changes to swing

Royals

Royals OF Alex Gordon explains changes to swing

Since returning from the disabled list, Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon is one of the hottest hitters on the team. He discussed mechanical adjustments after he went 4 for 5 vs the Orioles in a 15-7 win on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.