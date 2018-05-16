Ian Kennedy struggles early in 6-5 Royals loss to Rays

Kansas City Royals starter Ian Kennedy gave up three runs in the first inning to the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15, 2018, but kept the game close as the Royals tied the game late on a Whit Merrifield two-run single. The Rays won 6-5.
John Sleezer
Royals OF Alex Gordon explains changes to swing

Royals

Royals OF Alex Gordon explains changes to swing

Since returning from the disabled list, Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon is one of the hottest hitters on the team. He discussed mechanical adjustments after he went 4 for 5 vs the Orioles in a 15-7 win on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.