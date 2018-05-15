"They have warned guys countless times," Yost says after Cano suspension

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost weighs in on the 80-game suspension by Major League Baseball, of Seattle Mariners Robinson Cano, after testing positive for a banned substance.
Royals OF Alex Gordon explains changes to swing

Since returning from the disabled list, Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon is one of the hottest hitters on the team. He discussed mechanical adjustments after he went 4 for 5 vs the Orioles in a 15-7 win on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.