"They have warned guys countless times," Yost says after Cano suspension

Kansas City Royals starter Ian Kennedy gave up three runs in the first inning to the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15, 2018, but kept the game close as the Royals tied the game late on a Whit Merrifield two-run single. The Rays won 6-5.
Kansas City Royals starter Eric Skoglund pitched into the eighth inning, but a wild play at the plate in the sixth between Tampa Bay Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria and Salvador Perez gave the Rays a 2-1 win on May 14, 2018.
The Kansas City Star's Maria Torres and Sam Mellinger talk on May 14, 2018 about Royals' first baseman Lucas Duda, who went on the disabled list with right foot plantar fasciitis, Hunter Dozier being recalled from Omaha and Danny Duffy's struggles.
Royals catcher Salvador Perez hit a home run for the second day in a row, this time off Indians All-Star reliever Andrew Miller as the the Royals won 10-9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Friday, May 11, 2018.
The Royals lost to the Orioles 5-3 on May 9, 2018 at Camden Yards. They stranded runners in scoring position in the ninth inning after Kevin McCarthy gave up a tie-breaking, two-run hit to Baltimore designated hitter Mark Trumbo in the eighth inning.
Since returning from the disabled list, Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon is one of the hottest hitters on the team. He discussed mechanical adjustments after he went 4 for 5 vs the Orioles in a 15-7 win on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.