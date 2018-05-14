Rays' wild play at the plate leads to 2-1 loss for Royals

Kansas City Royals starter Eric Skoglund pitched into the eighth inning, but a wild play at the plate in the sixth between Tampa Bay Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria and Salvador Perez gave the Rays a 2-1 win on May 14, 2018.
John Sleezer
Royals OF Alex Gordon explains changes to swing

Royals

Royals OF Alex Gordon explains changes to swing

Since returning from the disabled list, Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon is one of the hottest hitters on the team. He discussed mechanical adjustments after he went 4 for 5 vs the Orioles in a 15-7 win on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.