Kansas City Royals box score for May 14

Rays 2, Royals 1
Tampa Bay AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Hechavarria ss
4
1
2
0
0
1
.268
Cron 1b
4
1
1
0
0
1
.280
Duffy 3b
4
0
3
2
0
0
.322
Ramos c
4
0
0
0
0
2
.282
Robertson 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.267
Miller dh
3
0
0
0
0
1
.229
Field cf-lf
3
0
1
0
0
0
.273
Gomez rf
3
0
1
0
0
1
.201
Refsnyder lf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.167
Smith cf
0
0
0
0
0
0
.309
Totals 32
2
8
2
0
7
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Merrifield 2b
4
1
3
1
0
0
.287
Soler rf
3
0
0
0
1
1
.316
Moustakas dh
4
0
1
0
0
0
.294
Perez c
3
0
0
0
1
0
.268
Jay lf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.288
Cuthbert 3b
3
0
0
0
0
2
.194
Goins 3b
1
0
0
0
0
1
.245
Gordon cf
4
0
0
0
0
0
.273
Escobar ss
2
0
1
0
1
0
.232
Dozier 1b
3
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Totals 31
1
6
1
3
6
Tampa Bay
100
001
000
—
2
8
0
Kansas City
001
000
000
—
1
6
0
LOB: Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 6. 2B: Hechavarria (3), Cron (7). 3B: Jay (2). HR: Merrifield (4), off Yarbrough. RBIs: Duffy 2 (14), Merrifield (13). CS: Duffy 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position: Tampa Bay 1 (Refsnyder); Kansas City 2 (Jay, Gordon). RISP: Tampa Bay 2 for 4; Kansas City 0 for 6. GIDP: Ramos, Moustakas, Perez. DP: Tampa Bay 2 (Hechavarria, Robertson, Cron), (Yarbrough, Ramos, Cron); Kansas City 1 (Skoglund, Merrifield, Dozier).
Tampa Bay
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Yarbrough W, 3-2
5
5
1
1
3
4
83
3.93
Roe
1
0
0
0
0
1
10
4.80
Venters
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
4
1.59
Romo
1 1/3
0
0
0
0
0
16
5.17
Alvarado
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
3
2.16
Colome S, 7
1
1
0
0
0
1
12
4.58
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Skoglund L, 1-3
7 2/3
7
2
2
0
4
94
5.58
Adam
1 1/3
1
0
0
0
3
18
0.00
Holds: Roe (11), Venters (2), Romo (4), Alvarado (11). Inherited runners-scored: Adam 1-0. WP: Yarbrough.
Umpires: Home, Rob Drake; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Tim Timmons. Time: 2:33. Att: 14,174.
Comments