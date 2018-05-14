Royals

Kansas City Royals box score for May 14

May 14, 2018 09:46 PM

Rays 2, Royals 1

Tampa Bay AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Hechavarria ss

4

1

2

0

0

1

.268

Cron 1b

4

1

1

0

0

1

.280

Duffy 3b

4

0

3

2

0

0

.322

Ramos c

4

0

0

0

0

2

.282

Robertson 2b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.267

Miller dh

3

0

0

0

0

1

.229

Field cf-lf

3

0

1

0

0

0

.273

Gomez rf

3

0

1

0

0

1

.201

Refsnyder lf

3

0

0

0

0

0

.167

Smith cf

0

0

0

0

0

0

.309

Totals 32

2

8

2

0

7

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Merrifield 2b

4

1

3

1

0

0

.287

Soler rf

3

0

0

0

1

1

.316

Moustakas dh

4

0

1

0

0

0

.294

Perez c

3

0

0

0

1

0

.268

Jay lf

4

0

1

0

0

1

.288

Cuthbert 3b

3

0

0

0

0

2

.194

Goins 3b

1

0

0

0

0

1

.245

Gordon cf

4

0

0

0

0

0

.273

Escobar ss

2

0

1

0

1

0

.232

Dozier 1b

3

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Totals 31

1

6

1

3

6

Tampa Bay

100

001

000

2

8

0

Kansas City

001

000

000

1

6

0

LOB: Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 6. 2B: Hechavarria (3), Cron (7). 3B: Jay (2). HR: Merrifield (4), off Yarbrough. RBIs: Duffy 2 (14), Merrifield (13). CS: Duffy 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position: Tampa Bay 1 (Refsnyder); Kansas City 2 (Jay, Gordon). RISP: Tampa Bay 2 for 4; Kansas City 0 for 6. GIDP: Ramos, Moustakas, Perez. DP: Tampa Bay 2 (Hechavarria, Robertson, Cron), (Yarbrough, Ramos, Cron); Kansas City 1 (Skoglund, Merrifield, Dozier).

Tampa Bay

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Yarbrough W, 3-2

5

5

1

1

3

4

83

3.93

Roe

1

0

0

0

0

1

10

4.80

Venters

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

4

1.59

Romo

1 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

16

5.17

Alvarado

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

3

2.16

Colome S, 7

1

1

0

0

0

1

12

4.58

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Skoglund L, 1-3

7 2/3

7

2

2

0

4

94

5.58

Adam

1 1/3

1

0

0

0

3

18

0.00

Holds: Roe (11), Venters (2), Romo (4), Alvarado (11). Inherited runners-scored: Adam 1-0. WP: Yarbrough.

Umpires: Home, Rob Drake; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Tim Timmons. Time: 2:33. Att: 14,174.

