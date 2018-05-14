Royals' Lucas Duda goes on the 10-day disabled list

Kansas City Royals' first baseman Lucas Duda was put on the 10-day disabled list and Hunter Dozier was recalled from Omaha in time for Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Royals OF Alex Gordon explains changes to swing

Since returning from the disabled list, Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon is one of the hottest hitters on the team. He discussed mechanical adjustments after he went 4 for 5 vs the Orioles in a 15-7 win on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.