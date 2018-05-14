The Star's Sam Mellinger and Maria Torres on Royals' Duda, Duffy and Dozier

The Kansas City Star's Maria Torres and Sam Mellinger talk on May 14, 2018 about Royals' first baseman Lucas Duda, who went on the disabled list with right foot plantar fasciitis, Hunter Dozier being recalled from Omaha and Danny Duffy's struggles.
Since returning from the disabled list, Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon is one of the hottest hitters on the team. He discussed mechanical adjustments after he went 4 for 5 vs the Orioles in a 15-7 win on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.