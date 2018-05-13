Royals' Danny Duffy on awful start to 2018: 'I have not been a good pitcher this year'

Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy's recent struggles reached a head on Sunday, May 13, 2018, when he allowed nine runs in Kansas City's 11-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.
Maria Torres
Since returning from the disabled list, Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon is one of the hottest hitters on the team. He discussed mechanical adjustments after he went 4 for 5 vs the Orioles in a 15-7 win on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.