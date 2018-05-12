Kansas City Royals box score for May 12

Indians 6, Royals 2
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Jay rf
4
2
3
0
0
0
.293
Soler dh
4
0
3
1
0
1
.333
Moustakas 3b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.293
Perez c
4
0
0
1
0
1
.267
Duda 1b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.256
Merrifield 2b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.275
Gordon lf
3
0
0
0
0
2
.275
Escobar ss
3
0
0
0
0
0
.232
Almonte cf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.212
Totals 33
2
8
2
0
7
Cleveland AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Lindor ss
4
4
4
2
0
0
.311
Brantley lf
4
2
3
2
0
0
.342
Ramirez 3b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.279
Encarnacion dh
4
0
1
1
0
1
.201
Alonso 1b
3
0
1
1
1
1
.223
Kipnis 2b
3
0
0
0
1
0
.173
Gomes c
3
0
0
0
1
2
.236
G.Allen cf
4
0
0
0
0
3
.000
Guyer rf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.161
Totals 33
6
9
6
3
9
Kansas City
101
000
000
—
2
8
1
Cleveland
101
002
20x
—
6
9
0
E: McCarthy (1). LOB: Kansas City 4, Cleveland 6. 2B: Jay (4), Soler 2 (12), Lindor 2 (13), Brantley (10). HR: Lindor (11), off Junis; Lindor (12), off McCarthy. RBIs: Soler (18), Perez (16), Lindor 2 (24), Brantley 2 (24), Encarnacion (21), Alonso (23).
Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 2 (Duda 2); Cleveland 4 (Alonso, Kipnis, G.Allen 2). RISP: Kansas City 1 for 6; Cleveland 4 for 9. Runners moved up: Perez, Ramirez. LIDP: Moustakas. GIDP: Escobar. DP: Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Kipnis, Alonso), (Kipnis, Lindor).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Junis L, 4-3
5 2/3
6
4
4
2
7
92
3.53
McCarthy
1
3
2
1
1
0
33
3.45
Boyer
1 1/3
0
0
0
0
2
16
13.83
Cleveland
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Clevinger W, 3-0
7 2/3
8
2
2
0
5
115
2.70
Olson
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
3
6.57
C.Allen
1
0
0
0
0
2
10
3.38
Inherited runners-scored: McCarthy 3-0, Boyer 2-0, Olson 1-0. WP: Junis 2, Clevinger.
Umpires: Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Eric Cooper. Time: 2:31. Att: 24,587.
Comments