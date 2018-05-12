Royals

Kansas City Royals box score for May 12

May 12, 2018 07:18 PM

Indians 6, Royals 2

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Jay rf

4

2

3

0

0

0

.293

Soler dh

4

0

3

1

0

1

.333

Moustakas 3b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.293

Perez c

4

0

0

1

0

1

.267

Duda 1b

4

0

1

0

0

1

.256

Merrifield 2b

4

0

1

0

0

1

.275

Gordon lf

3

0

0

0

0

2

.275

Escobar ss

3

0

0

0

0

0

.232

Almonte cf

3

0

0

0

0

0

.212

Totals 33

2

8

2

0

7

Cleveland AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Lindor ss

4

4

4

2

0

0

.311

Brantley lf

4

2

3

2

0

0

.342

Ramirez 3b

4

0

0

0

0

0

.279

Encarnacion dh

4

0

1

1

0

1

.201

Alonso 1b

3

0

1

1

1

1

.223

Kipnis 2b

3

0

0

0

1

0

.173

Gomes c

3

0

0

0

1

2

.236

G.Allen cf

4

0

0

0

0

3

.000

Guyer rf

4

0

0

0

0

2

.161

Totals 33

6

9

6

3

9

Kansas City

101

000

000

2

8

1

Cleveland

101

002

20x

6

9

0

E: McCarthy (1). LOB: Kansas City 4, Cleveland 6. 2B: Jay (4), Soler 2 (12), Lindor 2 (13), Brantley (10). HR: Lindor (11), off Junis; Lindor (12), off McCarthy. RBIs: Soler (18), Perez (16), Lindor 2 (24), Brantley 2 (24), Encarnacion (21), Alonso (23).

Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 2 (Duda 2); Cleveland 4 (Alonso, Kipnis, G.Allen 2). RISP: Kansas City 1 for 6; Cleveland 4 for 9. Runners moved up: Perez, Ramirez. LIDP: Moustakas. GIDP: Escobar. DP: Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Kipnis, Alonso), (Kipnis, Lindor).

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Junis L, 4-3

5 2/3

6

4

4

2

7

92

3.53

McCarthy

1

3

2

1

1

0

33

3.45

Boyer

1 1/3

0

0

0

0

2

16

13.83

Cleveland

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Clevinger W, 3-0

7 2/3

8

2

2

0

5

115

2.70

Olson

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

3

6.57

C.Allen

1

0

0

0

0

2

10

3.38

Inherited runners-scored: McCarthy 3-0, Boyer 2-0, Olson 1-0. WP: Junis 2, Clevinger.

Umpires: Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Eric Cooper. Time: 2:31. Att: 24,587.

