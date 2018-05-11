Royals

Kansas City Royals box score for May 11

May 11, 2018 10:00 PM

Royals 10, Indians 9

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Jay lf

5

1

1

2

1

0

.280

Soler rf

6

1

1

0

0

3

.320

Moustakas 3b

5

1

3

1

0

1

.301

S.Perez c

5

2

1

2

0

0

.282

Duda 1b

5

2

3

1

0

0

.256

Merrifield 2b

4

1

2

0

1

0

.276

Gordon dh

4

0

0

0

1

2

.284

Escobar ss

4

1

2

4

1

1

.237

Almonte cf

5

1

2

0

0

1

.222

Totals 43

10

15

10

4

8

Cleveland AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Lindor ss

3

1

1

0

2

0

.293

Brantley lf

5

2

2

4

0

0

.327

Ramirez 3b

5

1

2

2

0

1

.287

Encarnacion dh

5

0

1

0

0

1

.200

Alonso 1b

3

2

1

1

2

0

.220

Kipnis 2b

3

1

0

0

1

0

.177

Naquin rf

2

1

1

2

0

0

.333

Guyer rf

2

0

0

0

0

2

.172

R.Perez c

2

1

0

0

2

1

.122

Allen cf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Totals 34

9

8

9

7

6

Kansas City

031

013

200

10

15

0

Cleveland

300

600

000

9

8

2

E: Lindor (8), Allen (1). LOB: Kansas City 10, Cleveland 5. 2B: Jay (3), Moustakas (9), Duda 3 (7), Merrifield (10), Naquin (3). HR: S.Perez (5), off Miller; Ramirez (11), off Hammel; Alonso (9), off Hammel; Brantley (4), off Hammel. RBIs: Jay 2 (9), Moustakas (29), S.Perez 2 (15), Duda (19), Escobar 4 (11), Brantley 4 (22), Ramirez 2 (24), Alonso (22), Naquin 2 (11).

Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 5 (Jay, Soler, Almonte 3); Cleveland 2 (Allen 2). RISP: Kansas City 6 for 17; Cleveland 2 for 6. Runners moved up: S.Perez. GIDP: S.Perez, Brantley. DP: Kansas City 1 (Duda, Escobar, Keller); Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Kipnis, Alonso).

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Hammel

3 2/3

6

9

9

3

1

89

6.13

Hill

 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

3

3.75

Smith

1

0

0

0

3

2

34

4.67

Keller W, 1-1

3

2

0

0

1

2

43

2.20

Herrera S, 8

1

0

0

0

0

0

22

0.61

Cleveland

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Bauer

4 2/3

11

5

4

2

3

109

3.00

Otero

 2/3

2

3

1

0

0

19

5.87

Marshall

 2/3

1

0

0

1

1

15

0.00

Miller L, 1-1

 2/3

1

2

2

1

2

16

1.69

McAllister

2 1/3

0

0

0

0

2

15

7.36

Hold: Marshall (1). Blown save: Miller (1). Inherited runners-scored: Otero 2-0, Marshall 1-1. WP: Bauer.

Umpires: Home, Eric Cooper; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Stu Scheurwater. Time: 3:34. Att: 24,408.

