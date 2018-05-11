Kansas City Royals box score for May 11

Royals 10, Indians 9
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Jay lf
5
1
1
2
1
0
.280
Soler rf
6
1
1
0
0
3
.320
Moustakas 3b
5
1
3
1
0
1
.301
S.Perez c
5
2
1
2
0
0
.282
Duda 1b
5
2
3
1
0
0
.256
Merrifield 2b
4
1
2
0
1
0
.276
Gordon dh
4
0
0
0
1
2
.284
Escobar ss
4
1
2
4
1
1
.237
Almonte cf
5
1
2
0
0
1
.222
Totals 43
10
15
10
4
8
Cleveland AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Lindor ss
3
1
1
0
2
0
.293
Brantley lf
5
2
2
4
0
0
.327
Ramirez 3b
5
1
2
2
0
1
.287
Encarnacion dh
5
0
1
0
0
1
.200
Alonso 1b
3
2
1
1
2
0
.220
Kipnis 2b
3
1
0
0
1
0
.177
Naquin rf
2
1
1
2
0
0
.333
Guyer rf
2
0
0
0
0
2
.172
R.Perez c
2
1
0
0
2
1
.122
Allen cf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Totals 34
9
8
9
7
6
Kansas City
031
013
200
—
10
15
0
Cleveland
300
600
000
—
9
8
2
E: Lindor (8), Allen (1). LOB: Kansas City 10, Cleveland 5. 2B: Jay (3), Moustakas (9), Duda 3 (7), Merrifield (10), Naquin (3). HR: S.Perez (5), off Miller; Ramirez (11), off Hammel; Alonso (9), off Hammel; Brantley (4), off Hammel. RBIs: Jay 2 (9), Moustakas (29), S.Perez 2 (15), Duda (19), Escobar 4 (11), Brantley 4 (22), Ramirez 2 (24), Alonso (22), Naquin 2 (11).
Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 5 (Jay, Soler, Almonte 3); Cleveland 2 (Allen 2). RISP: Kansas City 6 for 17; Cleveland 2 for 6. Runners moved up: S.Perez. GIDP: S.Perez, Brantley. DP: Kansas City 1 (Duda, Escobar, Keller); Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Kipnis, Alonso).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Hammel
3 2/3
6
9
9
3
1
89
6.13
Hill
1/3
0
0
0
0
1
3
3.75
Smith
1
0
0
0
3
2
34
4.67
Keller W, 1-1
3
2
0
0
1
2
43
2.20
Herrera S, 8
1
0
0
0
0
0
22
0.61
Cleveland
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Bauer
4 2/3
11
5
4
2
3
109
3.00
Otero
2/3
2
3
1
0
0
19
5.87
Marshall
2/3
1
0
0
1
1
15
0.00
Miller L, 1-1
2/3
1
2
2
1
2
16
1.69
McAllister
2 1/3
0
0
0
0
2
15
7.36
Hold: Marshall (1). Blown save: Miller (1). Inherited runners-scored: Otero 2-0, Marshall 1-1. WP: Bauer.
Umpires: Home, Eric Cooper; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Stu Scheurwater. Time: 3:34. Att: 24,408.
