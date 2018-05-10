Royals' Salvador Perez hit a grand slam on his birthday

The Royals lost to the Orioles 11-6 on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at Camden Yards despite jumping on an early first inning lead courtesy of Salvador Perez's grand slam. It was the second of his career.
Maria Torres
Royals OF Alex Gordon explains changes to swing

Royals

Since returning from the disabled list, Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon is one of the hottest hitters on the team. He discussed mechanical adjustments after he went 4 for 5 vs the Orioles in a 15-7 win on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.