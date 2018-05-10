Kansas City Royals box score for May 11

Orioles 11, Royals 6
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Jay lf
4
1
2
0
0
0
.283
Soler rf
4
1
2
2
1
0
.328
Moustakas dh
4
1
1
0
1
0
.291
Perez c
4
1
1
4
0
1
.288
Butera c
1
0
0
0
0
0
.169
Duda 1b
3
0
1
0
1
1
.242
Merrifield 2b
3
0
2
0
1
0
.270
Gordon cf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.298
Cuthbert 3b
3
1
1
0
1
1
.204
Escobar ss
4
1
0
0
0
1
.229
Totals 34
6
10
6
5
5
Baltimore AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Mancini lf
5
3
3
2
0
0
.268
Jones cf
5
3
3
3
0
0
.258
Machado ss
3
1
2
2
2
1
.350
Schoop 2b
5
0
1
1
0
0
.240
Davis 1b
4
0
0
0
0
3
.171
Trumbo rf
3
1
2
0
1
0
.333
Gentry rf
0
0
0
0
0
0
.203
Alvarez dh
2
1
0
0
0
0
.200
a-Santander ph-dh
2
0
1
1
0
0
.211
Peterson 3b
4
1
1
0
0
0
.208
Sisco c
4
1
1
2
0
2
.206
Totals 37
11
14
11
3
6
Kansas City
420
000
000
—
6
10
0
Baltimore
302
411
00x
—
11
14
1
a-singled for Alvarez in the 5th.
E: Schoop (2). LOB: Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5. 2B: Duda (4), Merrifield (9), Mancini (8), Jones (10), Trumbo (3), Sisco (4). HR: Perez (4), off Tillman; Machado (10), off Kennedy; Jones (6), off Kennedy; Mancini (4), off Kennedy. RBIs: Soler 2 (17), Perez 4 (13), Mancini 2 (12), Jones 3 (20), Machado 2 (29), Schoop (6), Sisco 2 (9), Santander (6). SB: Merrifield (9). S: Jay.
Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 5 (Soler, Gordon, Escobar 3); Baltimore 1 (Davis). RISP: Kansas City 2 for 12; Baltimore 6 for 7. GIDP: Soler, Perez, Gordon, Peterson. DP: Kansas City 1 (Flynn, Escobar, Duda); Baltimore 3 (Peterson, Schoop, Davis), (Peterson, Schoop, Davis), (Peterson, Schoop, Davis).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Kennedy L, 1-4
4
8
9
9
2
4
78
4.61
Flynn
2
4
2
2
1
2
43
4.24
Adam
2
2
0
0
0
0
20
0.00
Baltimore
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Tillman
1 1/3
4
6
5
3
0
45
10.46
Castro W, 1-1
4 2/3
4
0
0
2
1
65
3.55
Scott
2
1
0
0
0
4
31
4.05
Givens
1
1
0
0
0
0
21
3.60
Inherited runners-scored: Castro 1-0. WP: Tillman, Castro.
Umpires: Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert. Time: 2:57. Att: 17,842.
Comments