Royals

Kansas City Royals box score for May 11

May 10, 2018 09:25 PM

Orioles 11, Royals 6

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Jay lf

4

1

2

0

0

0

.283

Soler rf

4

1

2

2

1

0

.328

Moustakas dh

4

1

1

0

1

0

.291

Perez c

4

1

1

4

0

1

.288

Butera c

1

0

0

0

0

0

.169

Duda 1b

3

0

1

0

1

1

.242

Merrifield 2b

3

0

2

0

1

0

.270

Gordon cf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.298

Cuthbert 3b

3

1

1

0

1

1

.204

Escobar ss

4

1

0

0

0

1

.229

Totals 34

6

10

6

5

5

Baltimore AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Mancini lf

5

3

3

2

0

0

.268

Jones cf

5

3

3

3

0

0

.258

Machado ss

3

1

2

2

2

1

.350

Schoop 2b

5

0

1

1

0

0

.240

Davis 1b

4

0

0

0

0

3

.171

Trumbo rf

3

1

2

0

1

0

.333

Gentry rf

0

0

0

0

0

0

.203

Alvarez dh

2

1

0

0

0

0

.200

a-Santander ph-dh

2

0

1

1

0

0

.211

Peterson 3b

4

1

1

0

0

0

.208

Sisco c

4

1

1

2

0

2

.206

Totals 37

11

14

11

3

6

Kansas City

420

000

000

6

10

0

Baltimore

302

411

00x

11

14

1

a-singled for Alvarez in the 5th.

E: Schoop (2). LOB: Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5. 2B: Duda (4), Merrifield (9), Mancini (8), Jones (10), Trumbo (3), Sisco (4). HR: Perez (4), off Tillman; Machado (10), off Kennedy; Jones (6), off Kennedy; Mancini (4), off Kennedy. RBIs: Soler 2 (17), Perez 4 (13), Mancini 2 (12), Jones 3 (20), Machado 2 (29), Schoop (6), Sisco 2 (9), Santander (6). SB: Merrifield (9). S: Jay.

Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 5 (Soler, Gordon, Escobar 3); Baltimore 1 (Davis). RISP: Kansas City 2 for 12; Baltimore 6 for 7. GIDP: Soler, Perez, Gordon, Peterson. DP: Kansas City 1 (Flynn, Escobar, Duda); Baltimore 3 (Peterson, Schoop, Davis), (Peterson, Schoop, Davis), (Peterson, Schoop, Davis).

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Kennedy L, 1-4

4

8

9

9

2

4

78

4.61

Flynn

2

4

2

2

1

2

43

4.24

Adam

2

2

0

0

0

0

20

0.00

Baltimore

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Tillman

1 1/3

4

6

5

3

0

45

10.46

Castro W, 1-1

4 2/3

4

0

0

2

1

65

3.55

Scott

2

1

0

0

0

4

31

4.05

Givens

1

1

0

0

0

0

21

3.60

Inherited runners-scored: Castro 1-0. WP: Tillman, Castro.

Umpires: Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert. Time: 2:57. Att: 17,842.

