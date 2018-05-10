Salvador Perez hits a grand slam on his birthday but the Orioles clobber Ian Kennedy

For a short-lived moment Thursday night, it seemed Salvador Perez would be the Royals' hero on his 28th birthday.
With no outs and the bases loaded in the first inning, he extended his bat to Orioles starter Chris Tillman's 89 mph offering. He connected. The pitch traveled 363 feet, banged into the right-field wall and bounced back into the field at Camden Yards. As Mike Moustakas dived into third base, Perez stopped his trot just beyond first.
He didn't know what the umpire would call. From the press box, it seemed like a home run.
"As soon as I hit it, at best I thought it was a sacrifice fly," Perez said.
Seconds later, the umpire signaled a trip around the bases. Perez resumed course and was greeted at home plate with a Moustakas embrace.
The grand slam was Perez's second of his career. It gave the Royals an early lead.
Starting pitcher Ian Kennedy couldn’t hold onto it as the Royals lost 11-6. He blew leads of 4-0 and 6-3, giving up three home runs as he went.
"It’d be a way better (gift)," Perez said. "A grand slam and a win? Woof. But it’s part of the game. Things like that are going to happen."
The first three Orioles batters Kennedy faced recorded extra-base hits and scored. Among them was Manny Machado, who the Royals limited to only a pair of singles and a walk in the first two games of the series. He drilled a two-run homer in the first, shrinking the Royals' lead to 4-3.
Jorge Soler tried to give the Royals a cushion, dribbling a two-run single up the middle in the second inning. It wasn't enough.
Tillman departed after Soler’s one-out hit, marking the second time this series a Baltimore starter did not last two innings.
Yet Baltimore’s bullpen righted the course: Right-hander Miguel Castro scattered four hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings in relief of Tillman. In all, the Orioles' bullpen surrendered six hits.
The Orioles rewarded Castro’s efforts, erasing the Royals’ lead in the fourth inning. Catcher Chance Sisco roped a two-run double into the gap at right-center field to give the Orioles a 7-6 lead. Then Trey Mancini muscled a 370-foot, opposite-field home run.
Kennedy left the mound after the fourth and was never handed back the ball. In a span of 78 pitches, the Orioles battered him for eight hits and nine earned runs. He’d only ever allowed a maximum of seven earned runs since signing with the Royals in 2016.
In the moments after his exit, he retreated to the visiting clubhouse. He slogged through video and noticed something foul on every pitch.
"Everything was flat," said Kennedy, who hasn't won a decision since he pitched six scoreless innings against the Indians on April 7. "The slider was flat. The curveball had a hump in it. I pulled my changeup. I wasn’t on top of the ball."
The Royals, who started the three-game set by blasting the Orioles for 10 runs in the first inning of a 15-7 win on Tuesday, couldn’t get any momentum going in Baltimore. They dropped to 12-25 the night before traveling to Cleveland to face the American League Central-leading Indians in a three-game series that starts Friday night.
They're 6 1/2 games outside of first place in the division. Hours before the Royals took the field Thursday, manager Ned Yost found comfort in that.
"I'm not really looking. But I'm glad we're not totally buried," Yost said. "Our guys have done a good job. Even through the roughest times, I've kept my eye on them and I've never had to (say something). ... They're not hanging their heads. They're not feeling sorry for themselves. They're just working hard and getting after it."
