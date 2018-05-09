Mark Trumbo's eighth-inning hit dooms Royals in loss to Orioles

SHARE COPY LINK The Royals lost to the Orioles 5-3 on May 9, 2018 at Camden Yards. They stranded runners in scoring position in the ninth inning after Kevin McCarthy gave up a tie-breaking, two-run hit to Baltimore designated hitter Mark Trumbo in the eighth inning. Maria Torres

