Royals' 10-run first inning leads to 15-7 win over Orioles

The Kansas City Royals scored 10 runs and hit four home runs in the first inning of a 15-7 win on May 8, 2018 over the Orioles at Camden Yards in Baltimore.
Maria Torres
Royals OF Alex Gordon explains changes to swing

Since returning from the disabled list, Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon is one of the hottest hitters on the team. He discussed mechanical adjustments after he went 4 for 5 vs the Orioles in a 15-7 win on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.