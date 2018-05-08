Mike Moustakas, Alex Gordon and the Royals clobber Orioles after record-tying first

In the middle of a powerful first inning in the Royals’ 15-7 win at Camden Yards on Tuesday, Royals outfielder Alex Gordon was still rounding the bases after a three-run homer as Orioles manager Buck Showalter emerged from the home dugout.
Baltimore starting pitcher Dylan Bundy, who’d posted a 1.42 ERA in his first five starts of the year, had just become the first pitcher in baseball's modern era to allow four home runs without recording an out.
Showalter had seen enough.
So had the Royals, who scored seven times before Bundy exited. Mike Moustakas hit his first of two home runs on the night, Gordon hit his third homer of the season and the Royals drew two walks on their way to a 10-run inning that matched a franchise record — all in just 20 minutes.
“It was awesome. A lot of fun," said Moustakas, who drove in five runs. "Once we got back around the order in the first … I don’t think I’ve ever been around something like that before.”
The Royals hit back-to-back-to-back home runs for the first time since Whit Merrifield, Jorge Bonifacio and Eric Hosmer combined to do it against the White Sox on July 23, 2017.
Jorge Soler cranked the first one. He dumped a two-run shot into the Orioles’ center-field bullpen 420 feet from home plate. Nearly 10 years after Gordon drilled his own home run beyond Camden Yards’ right-field wall on July 1, 2008, Moustakas hit a homer on Tuesday that became the 95th in the ballpark's history to hit Eutaw Street on the fly.
Salvador Perez, the fourth batter of the game, followed with his own solo blast to center field.
Gordon turned Bundy's 28th and final pitch of the frame into a three-run homer, the first of his four hits Tuesday.
“I was leaving pitches right down the middle and they were hitting them over the fence," Bundy told reporters in the Orioles clubhouse. "Got us in a 7-0 early hole that we couldn’t climb out of."
The last time the Royals scored 10 runs in an inning was on Aug. 23, 2006, against the Indians. The Royals lost that game 15-13.
The Royals (12-23) scored 10 or more runs for the sixth time at Camden Yards — and the second time this decade. The last time they accomplished a similar feat, Moustakas hit a grand slam and three-run homer in a nine-RBI game the thick of the 2015 pennant race.
Opening day starter Danny Duffy (1-4) broke into the win column for the first time since late September and the Royals won a game for the first time in his eight starts this season. The only hit to mar Duffy’s night was Chris Davis’ second-inning leadoff homer.
"In that type of game, you have to take the ball and run with it," said Duffy, who scattered six hits and struck out five batters in 5 1/3 innings. "When they get you that many runs, you want to get deep into the game. I didn’t accomplish that but we got the win and I’ll keep working."
Reliever Burch Smith gave up two runs in the eighth and Blaine Boyer allowed four runs in the ninth.
