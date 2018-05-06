Jakob Junis on win over Tigers: "Slider was working today"

Royals right fielder Jorge Soler provided the game-winning single in the eighth inning and then made a sliding catch in the ninth inning to help the team with a 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday May 4, 2018.
The Kansas City Royals called up pitcher Jason Adam from the Class AAA Omaha Storm Chasers on May 4, 2018. Adam was drafted by the Royals in 2010 out of Blue Valley Northwest High School but could make his major-league debut eight years later.
Royals outfielder Jorge Soler has been hitting more consistently this year, and on Thursday, May 3, 2018 he delivered a home run over the fountain at Kauffman Stadium in a 10-6 win over the Detroit Tigers.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost and the team arrived back in KC ahead of storms on May 2, 2018 that moved through the metro area. When his wife called to check on him the tornado sirens were blaring and then he pranked his wife.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy allowed four home runs in a 5-4 loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at Fenway Park in Boston. He remains winless in 2018 but manager Ned Yost is happy with his progress.