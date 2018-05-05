'Nice pitch, kid': Hometown pitcher throws scoreless inning in debut for Royals

SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jason Adam, a Blue Valley Northwest high school graduate, made his major-league debut in the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium on May 5, 2018. The Tigers won, 3-2. John Sleezer

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jason Adam, a Blue Valley Northwest high school graduate, made his major-league debut in the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium on May 5, 2018. The Tigers won, 3-2. John Sleezer