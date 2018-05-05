Still in search of their first series victory, Royals lose to Tigers 3-2

Tigers left fielder JaCoby Jones hopped, held onto the edge of the bullpen wall in left field and stared.

Suspended a few feet above the warning track, it was all he could do as Royals outfielder Abraham Almonte’s sixth-inning solo home run ball sliced through the air and dumped into the visiting bullpen at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Jones hovered a few seconds. By the time he returned to the ground, the Royals had scored for the first time in the game.

In the end, the run mattered little. The Tigers had taken an early lead off Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel, and the Royals’ offense never dug itself out of the hole. The Royals lost 3-2.

“The damage was basically on pitches up in the zone,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

“Hammel came in after the first inning, got himself settled down. Did a great job of holding it right there. … I thought he pitched a really, really good game. Normally you give up three in the first and you hold it, you got a chance. He gave us a chance.”

Yet as Hammel plowed through an additional 5 2/3 innings and scattered another six hits, Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann was more effective. He gave the Royals few chances to make up for Hammel’s first inning.

Zimmermann, who entered with a career 1.67 ERA in six outings against the Royals, carried a no-hitter into the fourth inning. When he faced trouble in the fifth — Tigers first baseman John Hicks dropped what should have been the third out, allowing Royals outfielder Jorge Soler to reach on an error and load the bases — he struck out Mike Moustakas on four pitches.

Despite scoring one run in the ninth inning on an error by Tigers center fielder Leonys Martin, the Royals couldn’t extend their fortune. Jon Jay struck out and stranded the winning run at first base, ending the game.

The Royals dropped to 10-23. On Sunday, the Royals will return to Kauffman Stadium in search of their first series victory of the season.

“Tough to come out there and give up three,” Hammel said. “It’s my job to set the tone. But then we’re fighting from behind.”

Tigers 3, Royals 2

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martin cf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .282 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .281 Castellanos rf 5 1 3 1 0 2 .313 Martinez dh 4 1 2 1 1 0 .258 Jones lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Hicks 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250 McCann c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .278 Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .212 Machado 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .205





Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jay dh 4 0 1 0 1 2 .275 Soler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .297 Moustakas 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .290 Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Duda 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .239 Almonte cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .226 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Escobar ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .217 Goins 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .256





Detroit 300 000 000 — 3 12 2 Kansas City 000 001 001 — 2 5 0

E—Martin (1), Hicks (3). LOB—Detroit 10, Kansas City 8. 2B—Martin (6), Castellanos 2 (9), Martinez (6), Hicks (4), Duda 2 (3). 3B—Castellanos (3). HR—Almonte (3), off Hardy. RBIs—Castellanos (21), Martinez (14), Hicks (6), Almonte (8). CS—Martin (3). Runners left in scoring position—Detroit 6 (Martin, Martinez, Jones 3, McCann); Kansas City 5 (Jay, Soler, Moustakas 2, Almonte). RISP—Detroit 2 for 10; Kansas City 1 for 8. GIDP—Iglesias. DP—Kansas City 2 (Moustakas, Goins, Duda), (Perez, Escobar).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann, W, 2-0 5 2 0 0 3 5 85 4.88 Hardy, H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 21 9.00 Wilson, H, 5 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 17 4.58 Stumpf, H, 5 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.92 Jimenez, H, 5 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.70 Greene, S, 6-8 1 2 1 0 0 3 25 4.50

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hammel, L, 0-4 6 2/3 10 3 3 1 5 100 4.78 Flynn 1/3 0 0 0 1 0 6 3.60 Keller 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 2.84 Adam 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 0.00

Inherited runners-scored—Flynn 2-0. Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson. T—3:06. A—20,708 (37,903).





