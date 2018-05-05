Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel gave up three runs in the first inning to the Detroit Tigers in what ended up as a 3-2 loss for the Royals on May 5, 2018 John Sleezer
Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel gave up three runs in the first inning to the Detroit Tigers in what ended up as a 3-2 loss for the Royals on May 5, 2018 John Sleezer

Royals

Still in search of their first series victory, Royals lose to Tigers 3-2

By Maria Torres

mtorres@kcstar.com

May 05, 2018 06:30 PM

Tigers left fielder JaCoby Jones hopped, held onto the edge of the bullpen wall in left field and stared.

Suspended a few feet above the warning track, it was all he could do as Royals outfielder Abraham Almonte’s sixth-inning solo home run ball sliced through the air and dumped into the visiting bullpen at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Jones hovered a few seconds. By the time he returned to the ground, the Royals had scored for the first time in the game.

In the end, the run mattered little. The Tigers had taken an early lead off Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel, and the Royals’ offense never dug itself out of the hole. The Royals lost 3-2.

“The damage was basically on pitches up in the zone,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

“Hammel came in after the first inning, got himself settled down. Did a great job of holding it right there. … I thought he pitched a really, really good game. Normally you give up three in the first and you hold it, you got a chance. He gave us a chance.”

Yet as Hammel plowed through an additional 5 2/3 innings and scattered another six hits, Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann was more effective. He gave the Royals few chances to make up for Hammel’s first inning.

Zimmermann, who entered with a career 1.67 ERA in six outings against the Royals, carried a no-hitter into the fourth inning. When he faced trouble in the fifth — Tigers first baseman John Hicks dropped what should have been the third out, allowing Royals outfielder Jorge Soler to reach on an error and load the bases — he struck out Mike Moustakas on four pitches.

Despite scoring one run in the ninth inning on an error by Tigers center fielder Leonys Martin, the Royals couldn’t extend their fortune. Jon Jay struck out and stranded the winning run at first base, ending the game.

The Royals dropped to 10-23. On Sunday, the Royals will return to Kauffman Stadium in search of their first series victory of the season.

“Tough to come out there and give up three,” Hammel said. “It’s my job to set the tone. But then we’re fighting from behind.”

Tigers 3, Royals 2

Detroit

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Martin cf

4

1

2

0

1

0

.282

Candelario 3b

4

0

0

0

1

2

.281

Castellanos rf

5

1

3

1

0

2

.313

Martinez dh

4

1

2

1

1

0

.258

Jones lf

4

0

0

0

0

0

.250

Hicks 1b

4

0

1

1

0

1

.250

McCann c

4

0

2

0

0

0

.278

Iglesias ss

4

0

1

0

0

0

.212

Machado 2b

4

0

1

0

0

1

.205

Totals

37

3

12

3

3

6



Kansas City

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Jay dh

4

0

1

0

1

2

.275

Soler rf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.297

Moustakas 3b

3

0

0

0

1

2

.290

Perez c

4

0

0

0

0

0

.269

Duda 1b

4

1

2

0

0

0

.239

Almonte cf

4

1

1

1

0

2

.226

Gordon lf

4

0

0

0

0

0

.288

Escobar ss

3

0

0

0

1

1

.217

Goins 2b

4

0

1

0

0

2

.256

Totals

34

2

5

1

3

10



TableStyle: SP-basebyinningsCCI Template: SP-basebyinnings

Related stories from Kansas City Star

Detroit

300

000

000

3

12

2

Kansas City

000

001

001

2

5

0

E—Martin (1), Hicks (3). LOB—Detroit 10, Kansas City 8. 2B—Martin (6), Castellanos 2 (9), Martinez (6), Hicks (4), Duda 2 (3). 3B—Castellanos (3). HR—Almonte (3), off Hardy. RBIs—Castellanos (21), Martinez (14), Hicks (6), Almonte (8). CS—Martin (3).

Runners left in scoring position—Detroit 6 (Martin, Martinez, Jones 3, McCann); Kansas City 5 (Jay, Soler, Moustakas 2, Almonte). RISP—Detroit 2 for 10; Kansas City 1 for 8.

GIDP—Iglesias.

DP—Kansas City 2 (Moustakas, Goins, Duda), (Perez, Escobar).

Detroit

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Zimmermann, W, 2-0

5

2

0

0

3

5

85

4.88

Hardy, H, 1

1

1

1

1

0

0

21

9.00

Wilson, H, 5

11/3

0

0

0

0

1

17

4.58

Stumpf, H, 5

1/3

0

0

0

0

1

5

2.92

Jimenez, H, 5

1/3

0

0

0

0

0

2

2.70

Greene, S, 6-8

1

2

1

0

0

3

25

4.50

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Hammel, L, 0-4

62/3

10

3

3

1

5

100

4.78

Flynn

1/3

0

0

0

1

0

6

3.60

Keller

1

1

0

0

0

0

17

2.84

Adam

1

1

0

0

1

1

19

0.00

Inherited runners-scored—Flynn 2-0.

Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T—3:06. A—20,708 (37,903).



  Comments  