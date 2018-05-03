Royals' Jorge Soler delivers big home run against Tigers
Royals outfielder Jorge Soler has been hitting more consistently this year, and on Thursday, May 3, 2018 he delivered a home run over the fountain at Kauffman Stadium in a 10-6 win over the Detroit Tigers.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost and the team arrived back in KC ahead of storms on May 2, 2018 that moved through the metro area. When his wife called to check on him the tornado sirens were blaring and then he pranked his wife.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy allowed four home runs in a 5-4 loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at Fenway Park in Boston. He remains winless in 2018 but manager Ned Yost is happy with his progress.
Two home runs by Cheslor Cuthbert and a key eighth-inning hit by Whit Merrifield give the Kansas City Royals enough offense against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Reliever Blaine Boyer closes out the ninth for the Royals.
Royals starter Danny Duffy feels he's not pulling his weight this season, after the Chicago White Sox hand the Royals a 7-4 loss. Matt Davidson continues his home run output at Kauffman Stadium with two during the game on April 27, 2018