Ned Yost says mechanics to blame for Danny Duffy’s disastrous outing against Red Sox

A day after Danny Duffy surrendered three home runs to the Red Sox’s Mookie Betts, Royals manager Ned Yost suggested his opening day starter’s issue was an inability to remain linear.
“When he’s straight on line, the action, location and command of his change-up, it’s unhittable,” Yost said Thursday before the Royals played Detroit at Kauffman Stadium. “The problem he’s running into is he’s starting to fall off before he delivers the pitch.
“It pulls the change-up, which resulted in two (Betts) homers.”
With his three solo shots, Betts became the first Red Sox player to hit three home runs in a game four times.
Duffy’s issue is fixable, Yost said.
“It’s a mechanical adjustment they need to continue to work on,” Yost said.
