Quotes from Ned Yost and Danny Duffy after the Royals lose series to Red Sox

For the 22nd time in 30 games, the Royals lost.
They fell to the Red Sox, 5-4, on Wednesday at Fenway Park. Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts hit three home runs for the fourth time in his young career and surpassed Ted Williams for most three-homer games in club history.
Royals opening day starter Danny Duffy lost for the fourth time this season. The Royals are 0-7 when he starts a game.
Danny Duffy
Ned (Yost) said this was your best stuff. Just made mistakes.
About to go back and look at the film. The homer to Martinez, that was a good pitch to hit. The first one to Mookie was obviously a really good pitch to hit. I didn’t see the slider, the one he wrapped around the pole.
The third one — gosh, just counting them up right now. The third one, that’s just him being a great hitter.
Tip your cap?
Yeah, I suppose. He’s a good hitter, a great hitter. He’s been doing what he’s going for a long time for a reason.
My stuff’s been good but not good enough at all this year. My team’s lost every game I’ve tarted. It’s not good that somebody who you trust to get the job done regularly is not doing what they expect me to do and what I expect from myself. It’s not for lack of challenging myself… I’m just not getting the job done and it’s (ticking) me off.
On the Red Sox
They’re a good squad and I’m also a good pitcher. I’m 0-4 and my squad has lost every game I’ve started this year. But I have confidence this is gonna change, I have confidence this is gonna turn around. Today and just about, gosh, every start, it’s on me. It’s on me. I just have to be better. It’s aggravating.
Ned Yost
On Betts
Special player, special player. To be in the conversation with Mike Trout, I don't know about all that. But he's definitely up there with the upper-echelon players in this league. He's just a fantastic, talented, athletic, quick hands, great power, good swing.
The offense coming alive?
We cashed in one in the first, two in the second, then had another opportunity or two.
We're swinging the bats better. I think we're starting to swing the bats better.
Leaving Duffy in the seventh despite pitch count
Dadgum, if he didn't try to go up and in, and it was up out over. (Betts) got his hands extended. It's a long way where he drove it to center field.
If I had a rested bullpen, I wouldn't have sent Danny out in the seventh. We were going to man to man right there.
