Ned Yost on Duffy in loss at Boston: 'He was good but made mistakes'
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy allowed four home runs in a 5-4 loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at Fenway Park in Boston. He remains winless in 2018 but manager Ned Yost is happy with his progress.
Two home runs by Cheslor Cuthbert and a key eighth-inning hit by Whit Merrifield give the Kansas City Royals enough offense against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Reliever Blaine Boyer closes out the ninth for the Royals.
Royals starter Danny Duffy feels he's not pulling his weight this season, after the Chicago White Sox hand the Royals a 7-4 loss. Matt Davidson continues his home run output at Kauffman Stadium with two during the game on April 27, 2018
The trauma team that treated Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost last year after he fell from a deer stand at home is visiting Kansas City this weekend to watch the April 28, 2018 doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox.
The Kansas City Royals unveiled on April 27, 2018 a painting celebrating the team's 50th anniversary, inside the lobby of Gate C at Kauffman Stadium. Local artist William Rose created the artwork and lithographs of the painting are planned.