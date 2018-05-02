The Red Sox couldn’t hit lefty pitchers. But they unraveled Royals ace Danny Duffy

With the sun beating down on an 86-degree Wednesday afternoon in Boston, the Royals all stood with their backs to home plate as they watched a replay of Mookie Betts’ second home run of the game soar over Fenway Park’s left-field wall.
Royals left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy watched from the mound, muttering to himself and shaking his head.
As the ball cut through the air at 98 mph, it hugged the third-base line. It had the launch angle for a home run — 31 degrees — but it almost didn’t seem Betts had gotten enough of the ball to drive it fair into the Green Monster seats.
After 5.1 seconds, it avoided hooking foul of the left-field pole. As Betts rounded the bases, the tie-breaking homer gave the Red Sox a fifth-inning advantage in what became a 5-4 Royals loss in the rubber match of a three-game series.
And the irony of this 22nd loss of the Royals season: Duffy should have been the Red Sox’s kryptonite.
He had things going for him. He was up against one of the best teams in baseball but the Red Sox had one flaw in their game. They entered Wednesday with baseball’s worst batting average against left-handed pitchers. They had only clubbed four homers against them.
For three innings, Duffy played the part. He held the Red Sox to one hit and faced the minimum while tossing 31 pitches. The Royals offense, meanwhile, built him a 3-0 lead.
But in the fourth, Betts drilled his first home run of the game 452 feet to left field. Hanley Ramirez drew a walk two batters later, and scored when J.D. Martinez launched his own homer over the Green Monster. The Red Sox went 4 for 7 with three runs and two homers in the inning, and wound up adding five more hits against Duffy.
Betts set a Red Sox record while his team improved their worst stat. His 440-foot homer off Duffy in the seventh marked his fourth three-homer game in his career. In his fifth major-league season, he surpassed Ted Williams for most three-homer games in club history.
After Betts made his curtain call, Royals manager Ned Yost removed Duffy with two outs in the seventh. The ace of the the Royals rotation remained winless for the season.
The Royals, still searching for their first series victory of the year, fell to 8-22.
