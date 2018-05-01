Outfield positioning? For the Royals, it’s in the cards

SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals outfield coach Mitch Maier shares an index card that outfielders use, to help them be in the best possible position to defend the expansive outfield territory from hitters. John Sleezer

Kansas City Royals outfield coach Mitch Maier shares an index card that outfielders use, to help them be in the best possible position to defend the expansive outfield territory from hitters. John Sleezer