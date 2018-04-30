X-rays come back negative on Royals' Mike Moustakas, who was hit by a pitch in Boston

The Royals' Mike Moustakas was removed from Monday night’s game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park after he was hit by a pitch in the first inning.
He was diagnosed with a right forearm contusion. X-rays were negative.
Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez struck Moustakas with an errant 85 mph pitch. Moustakas was removed from the game for precautionary reasons.
Since Moustakas was the Royals’ designated hitter, the Royals subbed him out for switch-hitter Abraham Almonte.
Moustakas was originally penciled into the Royals lineup at third base, but the Royals decided shortly before the game to go with Cheslor Cuthbert at third base instead.
Comments